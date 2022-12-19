Disney+ 2023 Teaser Previews New Seasons of Loki, The Mandalorian & More

Less than two weeks before the year ends, Disney+ has dropped the first promo reel for some of its highly-anticipated upcoming and returning original shows that are set to make their debut in 2023. This includes the first footage of Loki Season 2, providing us with our first look at the return of the fan-favorite duo of Loki and Mobius, played by Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson.

The Disney+ 2023 teaser also features a new look at the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian, which continues to tease Din Djarin’s new galactic adventures. It also shows footage from Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, Lucasfilm’s Ahsoka, and Pixar’s first long-form animated series Win or Lose. In addition to TV shows, the video also unveiled our first look at Disney’s newest live-action adaptation of Peter Pan & Wendy.

Loki Season 2 is directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who recently helmed the Moon Knight series. In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson, the next installment will also feature the return of Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15.

The Star Wars series is led by Pedro Pascal as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. Before the new season, Pascal’s Din Djarin previously appeared in Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett, which saw Djarin and Grogu reunited after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2’s finale.