Exclusive On the Trail of Bigfoot: Last Frontier Trailer

ComingSoon is excited to debut the On the Trail of Bigfoot: Last Frontier trailer for Small Town Monsters’ upcoming docudrama. Coming early next year, it focuses on Alaskan sasquatch lore and features “in-depth interviews with locals and a heavy focus on the Indigenous peoples who first called the land home.” It will debut on major streaming platforms on January 17, 2023, from 1091 Pictures, including iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and FandangoNOW.

“Alaska might not seem to be the ideal locale to search for Bigfoot. With its frigid temperatures, hard to navigate environments, and endless acres of wild lands, the quarry (in this case a hairy, ape-like creature) would neatly fit into the needle-in-a-haystack analogy,” says the description. “Yet, despite all it has going against it, Alaska does appear to be home to the hairy hominid. Hundreds of eyewitness reports, dozens of intriguing footprints, audio samples, and even video, seem to show that the creature known as Sasquatch is well at home in the land of the midnight sun.”

Check out the On the Trail of Bigfoot: Last Frontier trailer below:

The film will also feature audio evidence that includes “eerie recordings which seem to capture a baby crying deep in the remote, coastal regions of Alaska, along with numerous howls, whoops, tree knocks, and more.”