Firenado Trailer Previews Wild Disaster Movie

The first official trailer for Uncork’d Entertainment’s unique upcoming disaster movie, Firenado, has been released, teasing an absolutely extreme and ridiculous weather event.

The film, which markets itself as a rival to other disaster films like Geostorm and The Day After Tomorrow, stars Sian Altman, Nicola Wright, Stephen Staley, Toby Wynn-Davies, Gordon Millar, Leah McInnes, Daniel Godfrey, and Charlie Boyce. Firenado is co-directed by filmmakers Rhys Frake-Waterfield (Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey) and Scott Jeffrey, with a screenplay written by Tom Jolliffe.

Check out the official Firenado trailer below:

“The film, one to rival Geostorm and The Day After Tomorrow, tells of four scientists that uncover a ground-breaking technology capable of controlling weather,” reads the official synopsis for the movie. “On the first use of the device, it malfunctions and creates a Fire Tornado. As the Firenado leaves a wake of destruction, the group assist in evacuating nearby residents but stumble upon into an organized crime home invasion. Stuck between a rock and a hard place; the group struggle to survive the two threats.”

Firenado is set to release on digital storefronts on January 3, 2023, with a DVD release planned for February 14, 2023.