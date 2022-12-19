Exclusive Scare Package II: Rad Chad’s Revenge Clip Previews Crazy Horror Anthology

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive clip from Scare Package II: Rad Chad’s Revenge, the upcoming horror-comedy anthology from creators Aaron B. Koontz & Cameron Burns. The film will be exclusively available on Shudder on December 22.

“When horror guru Rad Chad Buckley’s funeral turns into an elaborate series of death traps centered around Chad’s favorite films, the guests must band together and use the rules of horror to survive the bloody game,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Check out the exclusive Scare Package II: Rad Chad’s Revenge clip below:

Scare Package II: Rad Chad’s Revenge was created by Aaron B. Koontz and Cameron Burns an directed by Aaron B. Koontz. Different segments were directed by Aaron B. Koontz, Alexandra Barreto, Anthony Cousins, Jed Shepherd, and Rachele Wiggins. The anthology stars Zoe Graham, Jeremy King, Rich Sommer, Shakira Ja’nai Paye, Kelli Maroney, Graham Skipper, Maria Olsen, Steph Barkley, Barbara Bingham, Chelsea Grant, Byron Brown, Jemma Moore, and Caroline Ward.