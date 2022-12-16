Exclusive As Good As Dead Clip Previews Michael Jai White-Led Action Movie

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive clip from As Good As Dead, the new action film that was written and led by Michael Jai White. The movie is in theaters and is available digitally and through video-on-demand now.

“Bryant, a man with a mysterious past moves to a small Mexican border-town to start over and live the simple life,” reads the film’s synopsis. “While there, he reluctantly befriends a troubled local teen who recently lost his morning and is being recruited by a local street gang. To keep him on the straight & narrow, Bryant takes him under his wing and introduces him to martial arts. As the story unfolds, we learn Bryant is more complex, running from a violent past. As it catches up to him, he is forced into a life and death struggle to clear his name, save the boy and get back all he left behind.”

As Good As Dead was directed by R. Ellis Frazier and written by Michael Jai White. It stars Michael Jai White, Academy Award nominee Tom Berenger, and Louis Mandylor.