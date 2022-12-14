Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 Trailer Shows Leading Trio Rebuilding Their Legacy

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming second season of the historical action drama Vikings: Valhalla. The hit series will makes its return on January 12, 2023.

The Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 trailer features Leif, Frida, and Harald on the run from bounty hunters after becoming fugitives. This sudden change leads them to embark on individual journeys, where they’ll find the opportunity to rebuild each of their legacies.

Check out the official Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 trailer below:

“Season 2 finds our heroes shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat, an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies,” reads the synopsis. “Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond their familiar fjords.”

Vikings: Valhalla is set over a hundred years after the end of the original series and is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action. Seasons 1 and 2 hail from showrunner and executive producer Jeb Stuart, who will also return for the third season.

The spin-off stars Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Caroline Henderson as Jark Haakon, Bradley Freegard as King Canute, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson, Pollyanna McIntosh as Ælfgifu of Northampton, Asbjørn Krogh as Jarl Kare, David Oakes as Earl Godwin, Pääru Oja as Arne Gormsson, Louis Davison as Prince Edmund, and more.

Vikings: Valhalla is executive produced by Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri.