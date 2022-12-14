The Whale Trailer Shows a Father Reconnecting with His Daughter

A24 has dropped a brand new trailer for The Whale, the upcoming drama film from director Darren Aronofsky. This comes after lead star Brendan Fraser recently scored a Best Actor nomination at the 2023 Golden Globes for his career-best performance in the film.

The Whale trailer features Fraser as he portrays a man suffering from obesity. The video highlights the character’s adoration for his daughter that he hopes to reconnect with. The film is now premiering in select theaters, which will be followed by a nationwide release on December 21.

Check out the official The Whale trailer below:

Joining Fraser are Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, Fear Street), Hong Chau (Inherent Vice, Watchmen), Samantha Morton (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Walking Dead), Ty Simpkins (Insidious), and Sathya Sridharan.

Based on Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play of the same name, The Whale is set on the outskirts of Mormon Country, Idaho, and follows the story of a six-hundred-pound recluse as he hides away in his apartment eating himself to death. “Desperate to reconnect with his long-estranged daughter, he reaches out to her, only to find a viciously sharp-tongued and wildly unhappy teen,” reads the synopsis for the film. The film is directed by Darren Aronofsky from a screenplay adapted by Hunter.