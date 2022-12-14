Women Talking Trailer Previews All-Star Drama From MGM

MGM has released a brand new Women Talking trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel, which is loosely inspired by real-life events. It is scheduled to arrive in select theaters on December 25, followed by its wide release on January 20.

The video highlights the drama’s acclaimed cast of award-winning actresses, including Claire Foy and Frances McDormand. It previews the movie’s story, which follows women living in an isolated religious community as they confront the years of silence, violence, and abuse they’ve suffered from the men in their community.

Check out the official Women Talking trailer below:

Women Talking is written and directed by Sarah Polley, who is currently nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Screenplay. The film stars Oscar nominees Rooney Mara and Jessie Buckley, along with Emmy winner Claire Foy, Tony winner Judith Ivey, and Sheila McCarthy. Additional cast includes Ben Whishaw and Oscar winner Frances McDormand, who is also serving as a producer.

“Women in an isolated religious colony struggle to reconcile with their faith after a series of sexual assaults,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The film is produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, with Brad Pitt, Lyn Lucibello Brancatella, and Emily Jade Foley serving as executive producers. It hails from Plan B Entertainment, Orion Pictures, and Hear/Say Productions.