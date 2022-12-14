Extraordinary Trailer Previews Hulu Comedy From Killing Eve Producers

Hulu has dropped the official Extraordinary trailer for its upcoming original comedy, which hails from Killing Eve producers Sally Woodward Gentle and Sid Gentle Films. It will be available for streaming on January 25.

The video introduces a young woman who lives in a world where everyone around her has a superpower. The problem is that her superpower hasn’t manifested yet, leaving her to feel like a complete outcast. The trailer highlights the consequences of her situation and the things she’ll do to gain her powers.

Extraordinary is a British sitcom created and written by Emma Moran. It is described as “a fresh, innovative comedy about being young and finding your feet in a confusing world, when all you’ll ever be is ordinary.” The series stars Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna, Luke Rollason, Siobhan McSweeney, Robbie Gee, and Safia Oakley-Green.

Check out the official Extraordinary trailer below:

“Ten years ago, everyone over the age of 18 got their superpower. But Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman, is still waiting to get hers. She’d take anything at this point,” reads the logline. “Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, a lot of desperation, and her flatmates, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.”

The series is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, and Charles Dawson for Sid Gentle Films, along with Disney+’s Johanna Devereaux. It is also produced by Charlie Palmer.