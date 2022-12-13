65 Teaser Trailer Previews Adam Driver-Led Sci-Fi Action Film

Sony Pictures has revealed the first 65 teaser trailer for the upcoming sci-fi action thriller starring Adam Driver as an “astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet [and] discovers that he is not alone.” The film is currently set for a March 10, 2023 theatrical release.

The 25-second video features Driver and Ariana Greenblatt facing an unknown monster in a cave. The full trailer is scheduled to be released tomorrow.

65 is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who are best known for co-writing A Quiet Place and directing the 2019 slasher film Haunt. The film is led by Adam Driver (Star Wars films), Ariana Greenblatt (Love and Monsters), and Chloe Coleman (My Spy).

Check out the official 65 teaser trailer below:

The film is produced by Beck and Woods through their Beck/Woods banner along with Evil Dead creator and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi through his Raimi Productions banner. This will also mark the directing duo’s latest collaboration with Sam Raimi after working together on one episode of Quibi’s 50 States of Fright. Additional producers are Raimi Productions’ Zainab Azizi and Debbie Liebling, with Douglas Merrifield set as an executive producer.

Besides 65, Adam Driver will next be seen in two more high-profile projects, including Michael Mann’s Ferrari biopic and Francis Ford Coppola’s epic drama Megalopolis. Meanwhile, Greenblatt and Coleman have both also been cast in upcoming big-budget projects, with Greenblatt set to appear in Eli Roth’s star-studded film adaptation of Borderlands. As for Coleman, she will next star in Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which stars Chris Pine.