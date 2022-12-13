The Drop Trailer: Anna Konkle & Jermaine Fowler Lead Hulu Comedy

Hulu has dropped the official trailer for The Drop, the upcoming dark comedy starring PEN15‘s Anna Konkle and Coming 2 America‘s Jermaine Fowler. The film will be available for streaming on January 13, 2023.

The video shows that there are some things you just can’t take back, including accidentally dropping your friend’s baby during a tropical island vacation. It features Konkle and Fowler’s characters, Lex and Mani, as they deal with the awkward aftermath following Lex’s mistake, which ultimately ruins their time in paradise.

Check out the official The Drop trailer below:

“Lex and Mani are a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together,” reads the synopsis. “A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s destination wedding, coinciding with Lex’s ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friend’s baby in front of all their friends. Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression, and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex’s future into deep uncertainty.”

The Drop is directed by Sarah Adina Smith from a screenplay co-written by Smith and Joshua Leonard. The film stars Anna Konkle, Jermaine Fowler, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Robin Thede, Aparna Nancherla, Joshua Leonard, Jennifer Lafleur, and Elisha Henig.