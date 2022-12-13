Dog Gone Trailer & Poster Preview Touching Rob Lowe-Led Drama

The Dog Gone trailer for the upcoming Netflix film that stars Rob Lowe has been released. The film is set to hit Netflix on January 13, 2023.

“After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism.”

Check out the official Dog Gone trailer below:

Dog Gone was written by Nick Santora and directed by Stephen Herek. It stars Rob Lowe, Johnny Berchtold, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and Nick Peine.