Infinity Pool Trailer: Alexander Skarsgård & Mia Goth Lead Thriller

Neon has dropped the official trailer for Infinity Pool, the upcoming sci-fi thriller starring Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on January 27, 2023.

The video shows James and Em, a couple on vacation at an isolated island resort, where James hopes to find inspiration for his next book. However, after getting into an accident, they discover the true horror of the island, as James has been sentenced to death. In order to escape his execution, he pays a large sum of money so that a duplicate of him would take his place.

Infinity Pool was written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman, Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Jeff Ricketts, John Ralston, Caroline Boulton, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.

Check out the official Infinity Pool trailer below:

“While staying at an isolated island resort, James and Em are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun,” reads the synopsis. “But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi, they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.”

The film hails from Topic Studios and Neon. Producers are Karen Harnisch, Andrew Cividino, Noah Segal, Christina Piovesan, Rob Cotterill, Daniel Kresmery, and Jonathan Halperyn. It is executive produced by Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman, Emily Thomas, Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller, Hengameh Panahi, and Charlotte Mickie.