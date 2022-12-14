Exclusive High Heat Clip Previews Don Johnson-Led Crime Thriller

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive clip from High Heat, the upcoming crime thriller that stars Don Johnson and Olga Kurylenko. The film is set to release in theaters, digitally, and through video-on-demand on December 16.

“An ex-KGB operative turned chef, Ana (Kurylenko) is targeted by the local mafia in a hit on her new restaurant to collect on her husband’s (Johnson) debt,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Now, Ana must rely upon her lethal skills as she goes on a deadly rampage to take out the entire crime syndicate one-by-one to save her restaurant and survive the night in this action-packed crime thriller.”

Check out the exclusive High Heat clip below:

High Heat is written by James Pedersen and directed by Zach Golden. It stars Olga Kurylenko, Dallas Page, Dylan Flashner, Ivan Martin, Chris Diamantopoulos, Kaitlin Doubleday, Jackie Long, Bianca and Chiara D’Ambrosio, and Don Johnson. The film is set to release in theaters, digitally, and through video-on-demand on December 16.