Exclusive Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle Clip Previews Historical Drama

ComingSoon is debuting an exclusive trailer for Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, the drama film co-written and directed by Arthur Harari and co-written by Vincent Poymiro in collaboration with Bernard Cendron. The movie will debut through video-on-demand on December 13.

“A drama based on the true story of Hiroo Onoda, the legendary Japanese soldier who spent 30 years in the Philippine jungle, refusing to surrender because he was convinced World War II had not ended,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Camouflaged by leaves and bark, shooting water buffalo for sustenance, Onoda will not believe even the recordings of his brother’s voice, imploring him to give up, or the magazine articles left for him in the jungle, meant to enlighten him about a world that had changed dramatically since 1944. (His response: paranoid conspiracy theories about the enemy concocting fake news.) Was Onoda a self-deluded fanatic or a paragon of patriotism? Harari’s poignant, epic drama reveals the complexities of the man who became a modern myth — and the inspiration for Werner Herzog’s recently published novel.”

Check out the exclusive Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle clip below:

It stars Yuya Endo, Kanji Tsuda, Kai Inowaki, Issey Ogata, Taiga Nakano, and Nobuhiro Suwa.