Batman: The Long Halloween Gets Deluxe Edition, 4K Release

A deluxe edition of the Warner Bros. Animation adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween is set to release in 4K Ultra HD on September 20, 2022.

RELATED: Interview: Troy Baker Discusses Playing Joker in Batman: The Long Halloween

The Batman: The Long Halloween — Deluxe Edition — will feature both Part 1 & Part 2 of The Long Halloween in one complete package, as well as some unseen additional content from the movie as well. The film will also see its first release in the 4K format, as the Deluxe Edition will release in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack ($34.99), a Blu-ray + Digital ($24.99) bundle, and a standard Blu-ray release ($29.99) that will only be available in Canada.

Alongside the bundled film, The Long Halloween — Deluxe Edition — will also include a new featurette, Batman: The Long Halloween — Evolution of Evil, which is a comprehensive look at The Long Halloween with the original writer of the comic series, Jeph Loeb, as well as the filmmakers behind the animated film.

The classic Tim Sale and Jeff Loeb run The Long Halloween follows Batman in his early days as a vigilante. After a string of murders begins on Halloween, Batman teams up with Police Captain James Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent. They team up to take down The Roman, the patriarch of the notorious Falcone family, but as more holiday murders occur. they realize they’re also dealing with a serial killer.

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) debuts as Batman/Bruce Wayne, the actor having previously voiced The Red Hood/Jason Todd in Batman: Under the Red Hood. Selina Kyle/Catwoman is voiced by the late Naya Rivera (Glee). The film co-stars Josh Duhamel (Transformers) as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke (Twilight) as James Gordon, Titus Welliver (Deadwood) as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) as Calendar Man, Troy Baker (Batman: Arkham Knight) as Joker, Amy Landecker (Transparent) as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson (Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War) as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid (The Boys) as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy) as Solomon Grundy, and Alastair Duncan (Batman Unlimited franchise) returns as Alfred.

RELATED: Interview: Josh Duhamel on Playing Two-Face in Batman: The Long Halloween

Director Chris Palmer (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) helms Batman: The Long Halloween from a screenplay by Tim Sheridan (Superman: Man of Tomorrow). It’s produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Serving as producers are Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) and Kimberly S. Moreau (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Butch Lukic (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) is Supervising Producer. Michael Uslan and Sam Register Executive Produce.