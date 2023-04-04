Donald Glover on Returning to Lando Calrissian: ‘We’re Talking About It’

While Solo: A Star Wars Story was divisive, many praised Donald Glover’s portrayal of the charismatic Lando Calrissian. That’s been Glover’s only appearance in Star Wars so far, but the actor recently stated that he had interest in returning to the character, albeit with a few conditions.

Glover spoke about the Star Wars character to GQ. He said that he would “love to play Lando again” and that playing him was quite fun. However, he said it needed to be the right project.

“It just needs to be the right way to do it,” said Glover. “Now, time is precious. I think everybody’s like, from the past couple years with this pandemic shit, has really had people experience time in a way where they’re like, ‘Well, why am I [doing this] … I should be around oranges.’ [Glover did the interview in an orchard]

“People kind of realized that their time was valuable. You only get so much. So I am not interested in doing anything that’s just going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. So it just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with.”

Glover didn’t confirm anything, but he did note that there were conversations happening behind the scenes.

“We’re talking about it,” he said. “That’s as much as I can say without [Lucasfilm President] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down.”

This isn’t the first time that the idea of Glover reprising his Star Wars role has been floated around. Kennedy told CinemaBlend in June 2022 that Glover is “the one that holds all the cards here” and noted that there was “no movement.” She said it wasn’t for a lack of trying and that he was a busy man. However, she stated that she thought Glover would eventually come around if Lucasfilm was patient enough. Glover also spoke around the subject in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel from March 2022 when asked about it.