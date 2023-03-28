Tetris Apple TV+ Release Date & Time

Tetris is coming to Apple TV+ later this week.

A fascinating biographical comedy-drama starring Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers is only a few days away from its streaming debut. The movie will deal with the story of the famous video game. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Tetris on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will release Tetris at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, March 31. The movie is written and directed by Jon S. Baird. Joining Egerton are Toby Jones as Robert Stein, Nikita Yefremov as Alexey Pajitnov, Roger Allam as Robert Maxwell, Anthony Boyle as Kevin Maxwell, Togo Igawa as Hiroshi Yamauchi, Ken Yamamura as Minoru Arakawa, Ben Miles as Howard Lincoln, Matthew Marsh as Mikhail Gorbachev, and Rick Yune as Larry.

“The film tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world’s most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe,” reads the synopsis. “Henk Rogers discovers Tetris in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov to bring the game to the masses.”

Tetris is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Gillian Berrie, Claudia Vaughn, Len Blavatnik, and Gregor Cameron. Executive producers are Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Iain Mackenzie, Noah Pink, Taron Egerton, Danny Cohen, Amanda Ghost, Vince Holden, Henk Rogers, Alexey Pajitnov and Maya Rogers.