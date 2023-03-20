Jordan Peele’s Next Movie Gets Release Date

Jordan Peele’s upcoming fourth movie has been added to Universal Pictures’ release calendar, setting it to come out on December 25, 2024.

Variety has reported that the movie, which has no title or plot details at this time, will be releasing on Christmas Day 2024 — five days after the highly anticipated sequels Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Avatar 3.

Similarly, an untitled Monkeypaw Productions film was set for September 27, 2024. Monkeypaw Productions is Peele’s production company, which has produced recent films like 2021’s Candyman and the 2022 animated movie Wendell & Wild, which was directed by The Nightmare Before Christmas‘ Henry Selick.

Peele’s most recent movie was Nope, which he wrote and directed. It was led by Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya, who reunited with Peele following the successful release of 2017’s Get Out. He was joined by Keke Palmer (Hustle), and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari) as they portrayed residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Nope was a production by Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Pictures and was produced by Peele and Ian Cooper.