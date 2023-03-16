Listen to an Exclusive Track from the Supercell Soundtrack

ComingSoon is pleased to present an exclusive track from the action film Supercell, featuring music by Corey Wallace. The score album will release digitally on March 24 by Atlantic Screen Group. Check out the track, titled “William’s Escape,” below!

“Son of legendary storm chaser Bill Brody who was tragically killed in a massive super tornado, William (Daniel Diemer) always dreamed of following in his footsteps. A mysterious package of his father’s old journal sparks William to run away from his still-grieving mother, Quinn (Anne Heche),” says the synopsis. “His father’s legacy has now been turned into a prestigious thrilling storm-chasing tourist business, greedy and reckless manager Zane Rogers (Alec Baldwin) wants to use William to attract more tourists. While Quinn anxiously searches for her son, he takes the lead on a storm chase with his dad’s old partner Roy (Skeet Ulrich). But the tornadoes have only gotten bigger, and Zane pushes the group toward the eye of the most dangerous supercell ever seen.”

Corey Wallace is an LA-based film and television composer with over 15 years of experience & nearly 100 credits to his name. Recent projects include Jamie Winterstern’s storm-chasing, coming-of-age adventure film Supercell, starring Alec Baldwin and the late Anne Heche, and the Comedy Central original comedy-horror Cursed Friends, starring Harvey Guillen (What We Do In the Shadows), Jessica Lowe (Minx), and Nicole Byer, with Will Arnett, Ken Marino, Nikki Glaser, and Nicole Richie.