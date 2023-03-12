2023 Academy Awards Winners & Nominees | Full Live Results

The 95th Academy Awards will take place at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominations with 11, while All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin each received nine nominations. ComingSoon will have live coverage tonight and this post will have full results.

Check out the full list of 2023 Academy Awards winners and nominees below (winners will be in red once they’re announced):

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Director

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Todd Field, TÁR

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field, TÁR

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell & Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig & Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

(Germany) Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

(Argentina) Close (Belgium)

(Belgium) EO (Poland)

(Poland) The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Documentary Feature

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

All That Breathes

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

“Lift Me Up” by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Tems from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and BloodPop from Top Gun: Maverick

“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose from RRR

“Applause” by Diane Warren from Tell It Like a Woman

“This Is a Life” by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

Christian M. Goldbeck & Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy & Bev Dunn, Elvis

Florencia Martin & Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter & Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water

Rick Carter & Karen O’Hara, The Fabelmans

Best Cinematography

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Darius Khondji, Bardo

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Florian Hoffmeister, TÁR

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Mary Zophres, Babylon

Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Film Editing

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa, Elvis

Monika Willi, TÁR

Best Visual Effects