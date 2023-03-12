2023 Academy Awards Winners & Nominees | Full Live Results

The 95th Academy Awards will take place at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominations with 11, while All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin each received nine nominations. ComingSoon will have live coverage tonight and this post will have full results.
Check out the full list of 2023 Academy Awards winners and nominees below (winners will be in red once they’re announced):
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Director
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
- Todd Field, TÁR
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Best Actress
- Cate Blanchett, TÁR
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Original Screenplay
- Todd Field, TÁR
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Edward Berger, Ian Stokell & Lesley Paterson, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
- Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig & Justin Marks, Top Gun: Maverick
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- EO (Poland)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Documentary Feature
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- All That Breathes
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Best Documentary Short Subject
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Best Live Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Short Film
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Original Score
- Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
- “Lift Me Up” by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Tems from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga and BloodPop from Top Gun: Maverick
“Naatu Naatu” by M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose from RRR
“Applause” by Diane Warren from Tell It Like a Woman
“This Is a Life” by Ryan Lott, David Byrne, and Mitski from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
- Christian M. Goldbeck & Ernestine Hipper, All Quiet on the Western Front
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy & Bev Dunn, Elvis
Florencia Martin & Anthony Carlino, Babylon
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter & Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water
Rick Carter & Karen O’Hara, The Fabelmans
Best Cinematography
- James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
- Darius Khondji, Bardo
- Mandy Walker, Elvis
- Florian Hoffmeister, TÁR
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Best Costume Design
- Jenny Beavan, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Catherine Martin, Elvis
- Mary Zophres, Babylon
- Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Film Editing
- Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
- Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Jonathan Redmond & Matt Villa, Elvis
- Monika Willi, TÁR
Best Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick