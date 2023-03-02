Dead by Daylight Movie Adaptation in the Works

A movie adaptation of the hit video game Dead by Daylight is in the works by Atomic Monster and Blumhouse.

The Dead by Daylight movie adaptation will see game developer Behaviour Interactive team up with the two film studios. Currently, the companies are commencing a search for a director and screenwriter for the project, with no official casting or even plot synopsis points available for the film at this time. In a statement on the project, Atomic Monster Founder and CEO James Wan praised the developer for creating “a love letter to the world of horror.”

“In Dead by Daylight, the Behaviour team has created a love letter to the world of horror, building an incredible environment teeming with atmosphere and terrifying villains — perfect for a scary cinematic adaptation. We’re big fans of the game at Atomic Monster, and are thrilled to be teaming up with Blumhouse to bring this frighteningly visceral world to the big screen,” said Wan.

Jason Blum, the Founder and CEO of Blumhouse, also added that they’re looking to find someone “who appreciates and loves the world” of Dead by Daylight to help bring the game to the big screen.

“We know there are so many fans of Dead by Daylight out there and think it’s imperative we find someone who appreciates and loves the world as much as we do, to help us bring the game to the big screen,” said Blum. “We know our partners at Behaviour and Atomic Monster will help us bring the best version of this game to life.”

Since its launch in 2016, Dead by Daylight has become a smash hit in the video game world. The game has reached over 50 million players worldwide, with two million active players playing every day. The general idea behind the game sees a group of players trying to hide and escape from one killer.

While the game is famous for incorporating a wide variety of horror icons into the game — including characters from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and more — the game does its own lore and ongoing story, which is likely what the film will focus on when it eventually releases.