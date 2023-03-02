The Crooked Man: Hellboy Reboot Has Found Its Lead Actor

Not long after the movie was announced, The Crooked Man — the Hellboy reboot from Millennium Media, has found its Hellboy. Jack Kesy, known for his roles in Deadpool 2, 12 Strong, and Baywatch, is set to play Hellboy in the upcoming reboot.

“Jack Kesy is a dynamic actor who has the ability to morph into his roles. His talent and stature are perfect for this younger Hellboy. I was very impressed with him while working together on The Outpost,” Jonathan Yunger, Co-President of Millennium Media, stated.

“Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy’s past: the Crooked Man,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The Crooked Man is being directed by Brian Taylor (Crank) from a script by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and Chris Golden.

The most recent Hellboy movie was released in 2019 and starred David Harbour. It received largely negative reception from critics and fans and was compared to the popular Guillermo del Toro Hellboy movies of the mid-2000s.