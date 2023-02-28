Triangle of Sadness Hulu Release Date & Time

The Academy Award-nominee Triangle of Sadness is shipping to Hulu this week.

Ruben Östlund’s black comedy was one of the most pleasant surprises in 2022. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Triangle of Sadness on Hulu

Hulu will add Triangle of Sadness to its available content at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, March 3. The critically acclaimed, Östlund-directed black comedy stars Harris Dickinson, Charlbi Dean, Dolly De Leon, Zlatko Burić, Henrik Dorsin, as well as Vicki Berlin and Woody Harrelson. Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in a rare combination of critical and audience approval. Now, it’s running for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

“Models Carl and Yaya are navigating the world of fashion while exploring the boundaries of their relationship. The couple are invited for a luxury cruise with a rogues’ gallery of super-rich passengers, a Russian oligarch, British arms dealers and an idiosyncratic, alcoholic, Marx- quoting captain. At first, all appears Instagrammable. But a storm is brewing, and heavy seasickness hits the passengers during the seven-course captain’s dinner. The cruise ends catastrophically. Carl and Yaya find themselves marooned on a desert island with a group of billionaires and one of the ship’s cleaners. Hierarchy is suddenly flipped upside down, as the housekeeper is the only one who knows how to fish,” reads the synopsis.