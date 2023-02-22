My Spy 2 Gets Official Title, Dave Bautista & More to Return

A sequel to the 2020 spy comedy film My Spy is in the works, with several of the stars of the original film set to return, including Dave Bautista.

Alongside Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong will all return to the sequel, titled My Spy: The Eternal City, which is set to be directed by returning director Pete Segal. The returning cast members will also be joined by newcomers Anna Faris (Mom, Scary Movie), Craig Robinson (The Office), and Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect, The Suicide Squad).

The sequel to My Spy will focus on a “now teenage Sophie (Chloe Coleman), who convinces J.J. (Dave Bautista) to chaperone her school choir trip to Italy where they both unwittingly end up pawns in an international terrorist plot targeting CIA Chief, David Kim (Ken Jeong), and his son, Collin — also Sophie’s best friend.”

“We were so delighted with the success of My Spy. It is an absolute privilege to reunite with Pete Segal, Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and the rest of the talented cast and filmmakers–along with some very exciting additions,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “With the sequel, our Prime Video customers are in store for another dynamic story, complete with twists, hilarious performances, and even a little romance.”

The original film was released in 2020 and told the story of a CIA agent (Bautista) who finds himself having to deal with a nine-year-old girl in a family that he and his tech support are surveilling while undercover. Kristen Schaal played Bobbi, J.J.’s tech specialist, while Ken Jeong played David Kim, J.J.’s boss at the CIA. The film was a hit for Amazon, becoming the third most-watched SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) film of the year, according to Screen Engine.