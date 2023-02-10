Armageddon Time Peacock Release Date & Time Announced

Peacock is adding Armageddon Time to its available content.

James Gray’s latest effort will make its debut on the streaming service in a matter of days. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Armageddon Time

Peacock will release Armageddon Time at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, February 17. Written and directed by Gray, the movie stars Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Tovah Feldshuh, Ryan Sell, and Anthony Hopkins. After premiering at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and receiving good reviews from critics, the coming-of-age drama grossed about $6 million during its theatrical run.

“From acclaimed filmmaker James Gray, Armageddon Time is a deeply personal story on the strength of family, the complexity of friendship, and the generational pursuit of the American Dream,” reads the synopsis.