Magnolia Selects February 2023 Schedule: New Film Additions

Magnolia Selects has unveiled its full lineup of titles available to stream starting in February 2023, including films like Tim Heidecker’s Mister America and the horror anthology movie V/H/S.
The full schedule of new Magnolia Selects February 2023 titles can be viewed below.
New on Magnolia Selects February 2023
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 2
Stratton Castle
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 5
Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Wrinkles the Clown
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 7
A Hijacking
Detour
Kiss of the Damned
Life Partners
Little Men
Nature Calls
Outlaw
The ABCs of Death 2
What Just Happened
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 12
Mister America
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 14
Compliance
Divide and Conquer
Flawless
Into the White
Prince Avalanche
The Good Heart
The Last Race
The Princess Nebraska
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15
Shoplifters
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 21
Ballet 422
Ceremony
Dumbstruck
Good Ol’ Freda
Headhunters
Malice in Wonderland
Permanent
The Signal
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 28
A Long Way Down
A Thousand Years of Good Prayers
Boarding Gate
Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer
Limelight
Monsters
Ondine
Point Blank
Sunset on the River Styx
The Answer Man
The Architect
V/H/S
Woman, Thou Art Loosed