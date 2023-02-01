Magnolia Selects February 2023 Schedule: New Film Additions

Magnolia Selects has unveiled its full lineup of titles available to stream starting in February 2023, including films like Tim Heidecker’s Mister America and the horror anthology movie V/H/S.

The full schedule of new Magnolia Selects February 2023 titles can be viewed below.

New on Magnolia Selects February 2023

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 2

Stratton Castle

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 5

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Wrinkles the Clown

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 7

A Hijacking

Detour

Kiss of the Damned

Life Partners

Little Men

Nature Calls

Outlaw

The ABCs of Death 2

What Just Happened

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 12

Mister America

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 14

Compliance

Divide and Conquer

Flawless

Into the White

Prince Avalanche

The Good Heart

The Last Race

The Princess Nebraska

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15

Shoplifters

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 21

Ballet 422

Ceremony

Dumbstruck

Good Ol’ Freda

Headhunters

Malice in Wonderland

Permanent

The Signal

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 28

A Long Way Down

A Thousand Years of Good Prayers

Boarding Gate

Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer

Limelight

Monsters

Ondine

Point Blank

Sunset on the River Styx

The Answer Man

The Architect

V/H/S

Woman, Thou Art Loosed