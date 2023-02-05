George Foreman Biopic Gets First Trailer, Release Date

The first official trailer and poster for the upcoming George Foreman biopic Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World is now out, giving fans a look at what to expect from the upcoming film.

The biopic stars Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah) in the role of Foreman, and also features Jasmine Matthews, Sullivan Jones, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., John Magaro, Sonja Sohn, and Forest Whitaker. The film is directed by George Tillman Jr., with a script co-written by Frank Baldwin and Tillman Jr.

Check out the first official trailer and poster for the film below:

“Fueled by an impoverished childhood, Foreman channeled his anger into becoming an Olympic Gold medalist and World Heavyweight Champion, followed by a near-death experience that took him from the boxing ring to the pulpit,” reads the official synopsis for the film. “But when he sees his community struggling spiritually and financially, Foreman returns to the ring and makes history by reclaiming his title, becoming the oldest and most improbable World Heavyweight Boxing Champion ever.”

The film is set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on April 28, 2023, although no official release information other than that is available at the time.