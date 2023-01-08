Nicolas Cage Shares His Face/Off 2 Plot Idea

It’s currently unknown if the 1997 film Face/Off will receive a sequel, but if it does, star Nicolas Cage knows what he’d like to see the storyline feature.

Speaking to Collider in a recent interview, Cage recounted an idea that had been floated around regarding a sequel to the film. According to Cage, it would center around the children of John Travolta and Cage’s characters.

“I think Face/Off is a sequel that lends itself to a lot of twists and turns and unpredictability,” said Cage. “It’s almost like if you factor in the idea of offspring and Castor and Sean having children and these children grow up, then it becomes like three-dimensional chess, and then it’s not just the two, John Travolta and myself, it’s four of us ping-ponging and going at different levels, and it becomes even more complex. I think there’s a lot of fertile ground there. I had maybe one meeting in an office, but I haven’t heard anything since, so I don’t know.”

Originally released in 1997, Face/Off was directed by the legendary John Woo, and starred Cage and John Travolta as a terrorist (Cage) and FBI agent (Travolta) that is tasked with tracking him down. After the pair are on a plane that crashes, Travolta’s character Sean Archer undergoes surgery to remove his face and replace it with Cage’s Castor Troy. After awakening, Troy then has the doctor place Archer’s face on him, pitting the two into a chaotic cat-and-mouse battle.

Following its premiere, the film was a success at the box office as well as critically. Despite that, however, the film gained an even stronger cult following after its home release, and is seen by many as one of John Woo’s best films. Face/Off was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Sound Effects Editing.