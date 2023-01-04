Agatha: Coven of Chaos Adds WandaVision Star Debra Jo Rupp

According to Deadline, That’s ’70s Show vet Debra Jo Rupp is officially making her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following her five-episode appearance as Mrs. Hart in the acclaimed WandaVision series.

After the casting news of Emma Caulfield Ford, she will be the second supporting character from the Elizabeth Olsen-led Disney+ drama set to join Emmy nominee Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Like Ford, she’s also expected to reprise her role as one of the Westview residents.

Apart from Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Rupp will also next be seen in Netflix’s forthcoming That ’90s Show. The sequel series of the classic sitcom will see her reunite with the original cast including Kurtwood Smith, Mila Kunis, and Topher Grace.

The series will also feature the introduction of MCU newcomers Heartstopper breakout Joe Locke, Emmy nominee Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, and Patti LuPone, with Locke rumored to be the male lead.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (formerly titled House of Harkness) was officially announced during Disney Day 2021. It will feature the return of Kathryn Hahn as she reprises her WandaVision role as Agatha Harkness, who was one of the Elizabeth Olsen-led series’ antagonists and is the one who revealed Wanda’s true potential as the Scarlet Witch. For her fan-favorite performance, she earned an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The upcoming project hails from head writer Jac Schaeffer, who is also serving as an executive producer along with Kevin Feige. It is confirmed to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5. Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to make its premiere in winter 2023.