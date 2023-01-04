Jeremy Renner Posts Recovery Photo, Thanks Fans After Injury

Jeremy Renner thanked fans for the first time since suffering “chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” after a snow plowing accident.

More details surfaced after Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam reported on the incident, stating that it was a “tragic accident” and didn’t happen due to Renner being impaired. The accident occurred after Renner helped free a vehicle driven by a family member out of the snow. However, after Renner exited the Sno-Cat he was driving, it slid forward and injured Renner as he attempted to stop the 14,000-pound vehicle.

Renner thanked fans for their support, although he noted that he was “too messed up now to type.” He shared a photo of his bruised and bloodied face and said that he sends “love to you all.”

Check out Renner’s message to fans below:

ComingSoon wishes Renner a speedy recovery.