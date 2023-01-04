(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Posts Recovery Photo, Thanks Fans After Injury

By Tyler Treese

Jeremy Renner thanked fans for the first time since suffering “chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” after a snow plowing accident.

More details surfaced after Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam reported on the incident, stating that it was a “tragic accident” and didn’t happen due to Renner being impaired. The accident occurred after Renner helped free a vehicle driven by a family member out of the snow. However, after Renner exited the Sno-Cat he was driving, it slid forward and injured Renner as he attempted to stop the 14,000-pound vehicle.

Renner thanked fans for their support, although he noted that he was “too messed up now to type.” He shared a photo of his bruised and bloodied face and said that he sends “love to you all.”

Check out Renner’s message to fans below:

ComingSoon wishes Renner a speedy recovery.

Tyler Treese

Tyler Treese is ComingSoon's Editor-in-Chief. An experienced entertainment journalist, his work can be seen at Sherdog, Fanbyte, Rock Paper Shotgun, and more. When not watching the latest movies, Treese enjoys mixed martial arts and playing with his Shiba Inu, Kota.

