Outer Banks Season 3 Photos Set Netflix Release Date

Netflix has unveiled brand new photos and key-art poster for the upcoming third season of its hit mystery teen drama Outer Banks. The series is scheduled to make its return on February 23, with new ten episodes.

The Outer Banks Season 3 photos continue to tease the Pogues’ new adventure on a desert island, which would lead them to their next dangerous treasure hunt.



Outer Banks. (L to R) Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B in episode 310 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

Outer Banks. (L to R) Madison Bailey as Kiara, Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 304 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

Outer Banks. (L to R) Andy McQueen as Singh, Madison Bailey as Kiara in episode 301 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

Outer Banks. Madison Bailey as Kiara in episode 301 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

Outer Banks. Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 301 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

Outer Banks. (L to R) Rudy Pankow as JJ, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in episode 301 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

Outer Banks. (L to R) Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in episode 302 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

Outer Banks. (L to R) Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in episode 301 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

Outer Banks is created and executive produced by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke. The series stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten, with Elizabeth Mitchell , Caroline Arapoglou, Carlacia Grant, Cullen Moss, Julia Antonelli, Nicholas Cirillo, and Deion Smith.

“After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home,” reads the synopsis. “Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling.

But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.”