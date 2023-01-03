James Wan: The Conjuring 4 Might Wrap Up the Franchise

Two months after it was reported that New Line Cinema had started developing the fourth installment in The Conjuring series, franchise creator James Wan has finally revealed an update about the project.

Speaking with Collider, Wan has confirmed that they’re currently taking their time in finding the right Warren story for The Conjuring 4, especially when it could potentially wrap the blockbuster horror franchise.

“Yeah, we are working on it right now. With the Conjuring films, we are very precious about [them],” Wan said. “And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it’s the right thing, the right story that we’re telling.”

However, the fate of the franchise remains unclear, as when Wan was further asked about the future of The Conjuring franchise following the fourth installment, he gave a hopeful response saying, “We never know. You never know. We’ll see.”

The Conjuring 4 will once again be written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote the screenplay for the last two installments. It will see producers James Wan and Peter Safran return to the series, with franchise stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga also expected to reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.