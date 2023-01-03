James Cameron: Avatar is ‘One Big Story,’ Similar to Episodic Television

As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to perform well at the box office, director James Cameron has discussed more and more of his future plans for the franchise, even comparing it to a long-running television show.

In a recent interview with TheWrap, Cameron compared each Avatar sequel to an episode of television, with each encompassing their own narratives and stories, but still telling one huge story in the process.

“It’s one big story,” Cameron said. “It’s really one big story, but it’s like episodic television. Each one has its own proximal resolution. The character problems continue across the cut.”

Currently, plans for the future of the Avatar franchise include a third film — which has finished filming, according to Cameron — and two potential sequels past that. However, Cameron has said at various times that if the sequel and Avatar 3 don’t perform well enough at the box office, a fourth and fifth movie might not happen.

Since release, Avatar: The Way of Water has performed extremely well at the box office, recently becoming the fastest movie of 2022 to reach $1 billion and becoming just one of three films to do so in the year, joining Top Gun: Maverick (which took 31 days to do so) and Jurassic World Dominion (which took about four months).