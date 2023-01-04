The Pale Blue Eye Netflix Release Date & Time

Christian Bale is back in The Pale Blue Eye, a mystery movie soon hitting Netflix.

Bale will play a veteran detective in the film who investigates a series of murders, assisted by a detail-oriented young cadet who will later become a world-famous author, Edgar Allan Poe. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix

Netflix set The Pale Blue Eye at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, January 6. Based on the gothic thriller novel by Louis Bayard, The Pale Blue Eye is written, directed, and produced by Scott Cooper. It revolves around the attempt to solve a series of murders in 1830 at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Joining Bale are Harry Melling, Gillian Anderson (The Crown), Oscar winner Robert Duvall, Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Toby Jones (First Cow), Charlotte Gainsbourg (Antichrist), Harry Lawtey (Industry), Simon McBurney (Carnival Row), and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Fred Hechinger (Fear Street trilogy), Hadley Robinson (Moxie), Joey Brooks (Molly’s Game), Brennan Keel Cook (Encounter), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Matt Helm (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Steven Maier (The Plot Against America), and Charlie Tahan (Ozark).

The Pale Blue Eye is financed and produced by Cross Creek (The Trial of the Chicago 7). Bale is also producing along with Grisbi Productions’ John Lesher and Cross Creek’s Tyler Thompson. Meanwhile, Tracey Landon and Grisbi’s Dylan Weathered serve as executive producers.