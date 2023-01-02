Jeremy Renner Airlifted to Hospital, In ‘Critical But Stable’ Condition

Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” after being involved in an accident that left him with injuries.

The actor’s spokesperson told Deadline that Renner experienced “a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.” After the accident, Renner was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday. According to Renner’s rep, his family is now with him and the actor is “receiving excellent care.”

ComingSoon sends best wishes to Renner as he recovers from his injuries. Once more details are available we’ll be sure to update the story.

Jeremy Renner’s injuries come ahead of Mayor of Kingstown Season 2, which is set to premiere on Paramount+ on January 15. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the drama is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.