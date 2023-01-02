jeremy renner injured
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 22: Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)

Jeremy Renner Airlifted to Hospital, In ‘Critical But Stable’ Condition

By Tyler Treese

Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel Cinematic Universe star Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” after being involved in an accident that left him with injuries.

The actor’s spokesperson told Deadline that Renner experienced “a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.” After the accident, Renner was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday. According to Renner’s rep, his family is now with him and the actor is “receiving excellent care.”

ComingSoon sends best wishes to Renner as he recovers from his injuries. Once more details are available we’ll be sure to update the story.

Jeremy Renner’s injuries come ahead of Mayor of Kingstown Season 2, which is set to premiere on Paramount+ on January 15. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the drama is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Hugh Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and Michael Friedman.

Tyler Treese
Tyler Treese

Tyler Treese is ComingSoon's Editor-in-Chief. An experienced entertainment journalist, his work can be seen at Sherdog, Fanbyte, Rock Paper Shotgun, and more. When not watching the latest movies, Treese enjoys mixed martial arts and playing with his Shiba Inu, Kota.

Share article

Trending

Marvel and DC

Related