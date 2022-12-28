Avatar: The Way of Water Reaches $1 Billion at Global Box Office

Avatar: The Way of Water continues its impressive run as the latest James Cameron blockbuster has already managed to make its way past the $1 billion mark at the box office.

According to a report from Variety, the movie has become the fastest movie this year to reach $1 billion as it did so in just 14 days. The sequel to Avatar also becomes just the third film to reach the mark for 2022, joining Top Gun: Maverick (which took 31 days to do so) and Jurassic World Dominion (which took about four months). In comparison to 2021, The Way of Water is the fastest movie to hit $1 billion at the box office since Spider-Man: No Way Home, which needed 12 days in total to get there.

After opening earlier this month, The Way of Water quickly raced out to $134 million in North America and $435 million globally and has remained the biggest film as the year comes to a close. So far, the film has generated $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million overseas, and with no other blockbusters slated to premiere until Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February, those figures could theoretically keep climbing.

Currently, plans for the future of the Avatar franchise include its sequel, a third film — which has finished filming, according to Cameron — and two potential sequels past that. However, Cameron has said at various times that if the sequel and Avatar 3 don’t perform well enough at the box office, a fourth and fifth movie might not happen.