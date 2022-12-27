Vin Diesel Shares Fast X Set Photo, Trailer Release Date Window

Vin Diesel recently took to social media to share an update on the status of Fast X and tease that the trailer for the upcoming film would be coming very soon.

On Instagram, Diesel showed off a photo from the production’s set, which has him hugging actress Jordana Brewster. In the caption of the photo, Diesel says that a trailer for the film is “less than 2 months away,” but didn’t specify exactly when fans could expect to see it.

However, with the Super Bowl coming up in just under two months, and it being known as the biggest day of advertising for companies, it wouldn’t be shocking to see it then.

Fast X is now being directed by Transporter director Louis Leterrier, who took over the role from Justin Lin after Lin suddenly exited the project due to creative differences. The film is written by Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Lin still attached as a producer.

Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Scott Eastwood will reprise their respective roles in the film. The tenth installment will also feature the additions of franchise newcomers Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), and Alan Ritchson (Reacher), with Momoa expected to portray the antagonist.

Based on the characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, the latest installment takes the family around the globe from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

The franchise began in 2001 with the release of Fast & Furious, which was followed by a number of sequels, spin-offs, video games, and merchandise. The cinematic franchise currently has a combined worldwide gross of more than $6 billion.