Zachary Levi Defends New DCU: ‘Just F—ing Give ‘Em A Break’

While speaking to his followers during an Instagram Live, Shazam! star Zachary Levi commented on the current status of the DC Universe, defending co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Levi discussed the many changes currently happening at DC and reassured fans that he’s optimistic about the direction the universe is taking, saying, “Just breathe. It’s going to be okay. It’s going to be better than okay.”

“It’s not an easy position, they got handed all these things that were already in a lot of conflict. So guys, just f—ing give ’em a break,” Levi stated. “Take it easy. Take a breath. It’s the holidays, for God’s sake. Just go enjoy what these holidays are, give them some time to enjoy these holidays, and let’s see what happens on the other side of this.”

You can watch the full Instagram Live below:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature the return of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as they reprise their respective roles as Billy Batson and Shazam. Joining them are most of the first film’s main cast, including Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Freddy, Faithe Herman and Meagan Good as Darla, Ian Chen and Ross Butler as Eugene, Grace Fulton as Mary, Jovan Armand and D.J. Cotrona as Pedro, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews.

After defeating Sivana and the Seven Deadly Sins in the 2019 film, the sequel will see the Shazam family going up against much more dangerous threats, with the introductions of the daughters of Atlas — Hespera and Kalypso — who are set to be portrayed by Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Kill Bill actress Lucy Liu.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is once again being directed by David F. Sandberg (Annabelle: Creation) from a screenplay written by returning scribe Henry Gayden. It will be produced by Peter Safran.