Luther: The Fallen Sun Movie Release Date Window & Photos Revealed

Netflix has unveiled a new set of first-look photos for the forthcoming film continuation of the hit British crime thriller series starring Idris Elba, which has now officially been titled as Luther: The Fallen Sun. The photos continue to tease Elba’s return as the titular detective, who is determined to do everything he can to finish his mission — even breaking out of prison to catch a psychopath from his past. The film is set to premiere on Netflix in March, 2023.

You can check out the Luther: The Fallen Sun photos below:

“In the epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars,” reads the synopsis. “Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.”

Luther: The Fallen Sun is directed by Emmy nominee Jamie Payne from a screenplay written by series creator Neil Cross. Joining Elba are new cast members Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Jess Liaudin, with Dermot Crowley also reprising his role as Martin Schenk.

It is produced by Cross, Elba, Peter Chernin, David Ready, and Jenno Topping. Executive producers are Kris Thykier, Priscilla Paris, Brendan Ferguson, Miki Emmrich, and Dan Finlay.

A Luther film has been in discussion for more than 10 years now, with co-creator Neil Cross talking about an adaptation as early as 2011. Following the series coming to a close, however, talks began to ramp up, with Netflix eventually announcing that a film would be made.