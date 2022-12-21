Megalopolis Set Photos Show First Look at Adam Driver & Aubrey Plaza

As production continues on Francis Ford Coppola’s long-in-development passion project Megalopolis, the first batch of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the all-star epic drama has officially surfaced online.

The Megalopolis set photos provide us with our first look at Oscar nominee Adam Driver and Emmy nominee Aubrey Plaza’s characters, as they can be seen wearing stylish outfits, while Plaza sports a blonde hairstyle.

You can check out the Megalopolis set photos below:

Megapolis has been Coppola’s passion project since the 1980s. The logline states, “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and dangerous love.”

The film stars Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman, Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, James Remar, Dustin Hoffman, Isabelle Kusman, D.B. Sweeney, Chloe Fineman, and newcomer Bailey Ives.

There have been many times in the past when Coppola tried to start production on the project. However, due to certain unchangeable setbacks, including directorial obligations to The Godfather trilogy and the 9/11 attacks, making Megalopolis a reality has indeed become a difficult task for the filmmaker.