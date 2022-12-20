Ballerina: Gabriel Byrne Joins Cast of John Wick Spin-off

The cast of the upcoming John Wick spin-off film Ballerina has gained another star, with Gabriel Byrne attached to co-star alongside Ana de Armas.

The move was announced by Lionsgate on Tuesday and will see Byrne (War of the Worlds) join an already star-studded cast that includes Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick, and Catalina Sandino Moreno. Little is known about Byrne’s role at the moment.

Ballerina was first announced in 2019, following the theatrical debut of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which gave us our first look at the Ballerina assassins who are being trained by the Ruska Roma syndicate led by Anjelica Huston’s character.

Ballerina focuses on a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. It will be directed by Len Wiseman from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead). The movie will be overseen by James Myers for Lionsgate. The spin-off is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Keanu Reeves, and Chad Stahelski.

Lionsgate is currently in post-production for John Wick: Chapter 4, which is slated to hit the theaters on March 24, 2023. The studio is also working on the prequel series The Continental, which will be debuting on Peacock.