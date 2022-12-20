Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Poster Shows Off Spider-Men Lineup

Sony Pictures has dropped the official poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly-anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 2, 2023.

The Across the Spider-Verse poster continues to boast the colorful and epic lineup of familiar and new Spider-Man variants that will be featured in the sequel. Leading them is a slightly grown-up Miles Morales, who now has more experience with being a superhero.

Check out the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse poster below:

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” reads the synopsis. “After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman,

Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg with Alonzo Ruvalcaba. The first film’s director Peter Ramsey and Aditya Sood are executive producing.