Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical Netflix Release Date

Matilda The Musical is finally hitting Netflix.

Following a limited theatrical release, the new take on Matilda Wormwood’s adventures is now available on the streaming service. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Matilda the Musical

Netflix set the Matilda the Musical release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Sunday, December 25. Directed by the Tony Award-winning Matthew Warchus, the film stars Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir, and Lashana Lynch. The musical itself is based on the 1988 children’s novel of the same name written by Roald Dahl, as well as the 2010 musical adaptation of the book.

“The story centers around Matilda Wormwood (Alisha Weir), a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind, and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) in the world,” reads the official synopsis for the film. “While they keep themselves content with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, Matilda loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they’re loud, selfish, and unkind, she’s a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.”

Matilda was first adapted into a film in 1996 by actor-director Danny DeVito, with Mara Wilson taking on the titular role. Meanwhile, Dennis Kelly’s Matilda The Musical has been running in London since 2011 and had a successful Broadway run from 2013-2017.