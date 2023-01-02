Piggy Blu-ray Giveaway for Intense Body Horror Movie

ComingSoon has three Blu-ray copies of Piggy to give away. The film was written and directed by Carlota Pereda and stars Laura Galán, Richard Holmes, Carmen Machi, Irene Ferreiro, Camielle Aguilar, Pilar Castro, and Claudia Salas. The film will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and through video-on-demand on January 10.

“During the sweltering summertime of rural Spain, Sara carries an extra load of teenage agony due to the perpetual bullying from her peers,” reads the film’s synopsis. She’s also an outsider at home—her parents and little brother just don’t understand her—so, feelings internalized, she’s often found buried in her headphones, drowning out her surroundings. One day, Sara’s usual solo dip at the local pool is disrupted by the presence of a mysterious stranger in the water and an exceptionally grueling bout of abuse at the hands of three girls. But, in a strange twist of fate, along the way home Sara witnesses her bloodied tormentors being kidnapped in the back of the stranger’s van. Sara must decide whether to cooperate with the police and parents questioning about the kidnappings, or take her own, unbridled path — while also

discovering the power of desire and belonging, and the distinction between revenge and redemption.”

To enter our Piggy giveaway, you can either retweet the Twitter post below or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. The giveaway lasts until January 9, and entrants must be in the U.S. to be eligible to win since it is a physical prize. Good luck to all who enter!

Giveaway: Piggy Blu-ray for Intense Body Horror Movie



RT to enter.



Full details below:https://t.co/AmwAmvzCtY — ComingSoon.net (@comingsoonnet) January 2, 2023

The film will be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and through video-on-demand on January 10.