RRR Director: We Are ‘Seriously Working on the Story’ for the Sequel

The RRR sequel has been talked about loosely for the last few months following the original’s explosive success. And now director S.S. Rajamouli has given yet another update on the unofficially titled follow-up RRR 2.

Rajamouli told Variety that screenwriter (and his father) Vijayendra Prasad is “seriously working on the story” for the upcoming sequel. Bheem and Raju will also be returning as the film’s two heroes and British colonialists will once again be the antagonists, but not much else was said about the plot.

This sequel, according to Rajamouli, wasn’t originally planned, but RRR‘s international success made a second movie a more alluring idea.

“When we were making it, we didn’t have an idea about [a sequel],” said Rajamouli. “With the initial success of it, we discussed a little bit and threw out some good ideas, but we didn’t feel there was a great idea that was worth pursuing, so we left it at that. Then, after the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin [M. M. Keeravani] — who is also a part of my core team — gave an idea which we felt like, ‘Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing.’”

Rajamouli then told Prasad to write up a draft and then “immediately sit on it and expand the idea.”

“At present, he’s seriously working on the story; he’s getting it done,” said Rajamouli. “But once this script is done is when we really look into how to make it, when to make it, and how to bring it onto the screen.”

Rajamouli and Prasad have spoken loosely about a sequel to RRR. Rajamouli told Variety in November that another RRR was in early development. Prasad also said shortly after that they had “cracked the sequel’s premise” and he was hoping to finish the script by January 2023. He said he is writing it simultaneously with another film’s script that stars Indian actor Mahesh Babu, which is set to take place in Africa.