Top Gun: Maverick Paramount+ Release Date & Time

Top Gun: Maverick is just a few days away from hitting Paramount+.

One of the most successful movies in recent years will finally be available on the streaming service. Here’s when to watch it.

When to Watch Top Gun: Maverick

Paramount+ set the Top Gun: Maverick release date at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Thursday, December 22. The movie sees director Joseph Kosinski joining forces with Tom Cruise again after Oblivion. Written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer, Top Gun: Maverick is set in a world of drone technology and fifth-generation fighters and explores the end of the era of dogfighting. Maverick is now a flight instructor, who takes Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late partner Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, under his wing. Initially released on May 27, the film grossed over $1.4 billion at the box office during its theatrical run. The movie was recently rereleased in theaters for a limited time between December 2 and December 15.

Joining Cruise are Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Jean Louisa Kelly, Charles Parnell, Ed Harris, and more.

Tony Scott directed the original Top Gun movie starring Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards, and Tom Skerritt. The film won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Take My Breath Away,” performed by Berlin. In 2015, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”