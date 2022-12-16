Donald Glover to Star in Spider-Man Spin-off Hypno Hustler

THR has reported that Donald Glover will be both starring in and producing a film set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

The son of acclaimed comedian Eddie Murphy, Myles Murphy, is set to write the film, though no details about the plot have been revealed thus far. According to THR’s sources, Glover was drawn to the musical aspect of the character, as well as his lack of “canon baggage,” which will allow the project greater creative freedom.

The Hypno Hustler is a lesser-known Spider-Man villain that was first made in 1978. In the comics, the Hypno Hustler is also known as Antoine Delsoin, who is the lead singer of the band the Mercy Killers. Using hypnosis-inducing equipment, Delsoin would rob others. The Hypno Hustler’s most prominent role was in Spider-Man: Reign, an alternate future story about a more grisly retired Spider-Man. Delsoin is an ally to Spider-Man is said story. The character was originally created by Bill Mantlo, who also created Rocket Raccoon and the duo Cloak and Dagger.

The untitled Hypno Hustler movie is the latest film to be announced as part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which is currently made up of Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius. The film currently has no release date.