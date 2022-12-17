Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Blu-ray Release Date & Special Features

The prequel story of the Jujutsu Kaisen series is going to have a home video release. Interested fans can catch the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 – The Movie – Blu-ray coming in March 2023. Pre-orders are now open on the Crunchyroll store website.

“When an accident takes the life of Yuta’s childhood friend, he’s left with her cursed spirit. As she harms the people near him, a depressed Yuta must choose between execution or the Jujutsu sorcerers. Can the curse of love turn into his greatest gift?” the official synopsis states.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 – The Movie – Blu-ray will be available on March 21, 2023. Additionally, there will also be an exclusive set that includes lenticular box art. Both editions will include the following special features:

Promo Video

Trailer

Teasers

Commercials

Textless Opening Song

Crunchyroll is accepting pre-orders until March 20, 2023. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 – The Movie – standard Blu-ray costs $26.24. Meanwhile, the lenticular Blu-ray & DVD edition costs $29.99. The film is available in English and Japanese audio with English subtitles. For more information, check out the Crunchyroll Store’s website.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 – The Movie – is a film based on Gege Akutami’s manga of the same name. The story is a prequel to the current Jujutsu Kaisen series. Sunghoo Park directed the movie, while Hiroshi Seko wrote the screenplay. Animation studio MAPPA produced the film. It premiered in Japan on December 2021 and in the United States on March 2022. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 – The Movie – revolves around the life of Yuta Okkotsu, who becomes a jujutsu sorcerer after his childhood friend, Rika Orimoto, curses him. The story happens a year before the events in Jujutsu Kaisen.

About Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a shonen manga series created by Gege Akutami. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump began serializing the manga in March 2018. The first season of the anime adaptation by MAPPA premiered in October 2020. The second season will premiere in 2023.