Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Provides a New Side of the MCU

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to introduce the MCU audience to a brand new, big bad villain. For that reason and more, producer Stephen Broussard said the crew behind the film is trying to shed previous stereotypes about the Ant-Man movies.

Speaking to Total Film, Broussard spoke about how previous Ant-Man films have usually followed large Avengers films and were seen almost like a “palate cleanser” for the events that transpired. With Quantumania, however, they’re looking to buck that trend, and want this film to feel big and “central to the future of the MCU.”

“Coming after the Avengers movies, phrases like ‘palate cleanser’ had been thrown around about the Ant-Man movies,” Stephen Broussard said. “If we’re getting a chance at part three, we want the film to be big and feel central to the future of the MCU.”

Instead of following a huge ensemble film, Quantumania now acts as the film to set the stage for what’s to come, and not only introduces the next huge villain in the world of the MCU but will also introduce audiences to the Quantum Realm. According to Broussard, they wanted it to feel like a place fans had been before and populated it that way as well.

“It feels like a place you haven’t been to before in the MCU,” said Broussard. “Full of people and characters and worlds and politics and history.”

Of course, there’s still the matter of introducing Kang the Conqueror into the MCU, a character that Broussard days is “very powerful,” and someone who will continue to have a presence in other stories.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to premiere on February 17, 2023.